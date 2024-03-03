3 juveniles arrested for vandalism, burglary at Riverside elementary school

Three juveniles have been arrested for a burglary and vandalism at Taft Elementary School in Riverside in early February, according to police.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 16, when the three suspects made their way onto the school's campus, located in the 900 block of Mission Grove Parkway, after hours, according to a statement from Riverside Police Department.

While inside, they allegedly caused "significant damage" to five classrooms and the school's administration office, police said. The rooms suffered broken windows, paint splattered on walls and carpets, water damage, broken electronic office equipment and the rooms were left "ransacked in total disarray," the police statement said.

"Numerous classroom items purchased and owned by teachers, school supplies, and band equipment were also stolen," the statement noted. "The cost for repairs and replacement of the damage alone is estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars."

During their investigation, police were able to identify the suspects as three juveniles.

On Feb. 22, detectives served search warrants at the homes of the suspects and located evidence that corroborated the suspects' involvement in the crimes, as well as most of the property that was stolen from the school, according to the statement.

The suspects, two 13-year-old boys and one 12-year-old boy, face charges of burglary, vandalism and possession of stolen property, which have been forwarded to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office for prosecution, police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (951) 353-7952.

