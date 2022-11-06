3 in custody after officers witness a shooting in downtown LA

Three people were in custody after a shooting in downtown Los Angeles.

The incident happened on Maple Avenue and 7th Street after officers witnessed a shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the LAPD.

Officers then chased after the suspect vehicle, described as a black Mercedes-Benz.

Eventually, the three people inside the car got out and surrendered. All were taken into custody.

Police said one person was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital. There was no word yet on that person's condition.