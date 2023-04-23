3 hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash in Garden Grove

At least three people were hospitalized following a three-car crash in Garden Grove.

Both Garden Grove Police Department and Orange County Fire Authority squads rushed to the scene after learning of the crash, which occurred in near the intersection of Century Boulevard and Nelson Street just after 3:30 p.m.

Three victims were taken to nearby hospitals due to undisclosed injuries. Their conditions are not currently known.

The surrounding area was expected to be closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.