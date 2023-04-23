Watch CBS News
3 hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash in Garden Grove

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

At least three people were hospitalized following a three-car crash in Garden Grove. 

Both Garden Grove Police Department and Orange County Fire Authority squads rushed to the scene after learning of the crash, which occurred in near the intersection of Century Boulevard and Nelson Street just after 3:30 p.m. 

Three victims were taken to nearby hospitals due to undisclosed injuries. Their conditions are not currently known. 

The surrounding area was expected to be closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 22, 2023 / 5:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

