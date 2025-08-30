3 children remain hospitalized after carjacking leads to Malibu crash

Three children under the age of 10 remained hospitalized Saturday following a carjacking that began at a 7-Eleven in East Los Angeles and ended in a crash on Pacific Coast Highway.

Authorities say the incident began just before 7 p.m. Friday when a man jumped into a running car with the children—ages 2, 7, and 9—inside. The California Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle along the westbound 10 Freeway for nearly an hour. The chase came to an end in Malibu when the suspect allegedly T-boned an SUV on PCH.

After the crash, the man fled the scene barefoot, stripping off clothing and scaling fences before officers finally captured him.

The children, one of whom was in a car seat, were rescued from the vehicle and airlifted to UCLA Medical Center in Westwood with minor to moderate injuries.

The suspect has not yet been identified but remains in custody.