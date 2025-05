A preliminary 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Grapevine Monday afternoon according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake's epicenter was recorded in a rural area near the 5 Freeway and 166 Freeway. The Kern County earthquake happened around 12:09 p.m., with a depth of four miles.

