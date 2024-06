Two back-to-back earthquakes rattled Orange County Thursday afternoon.

The first earthquake occurred at about 4:52 p.m., about 1.2 miles away from Newport Beach, and was about 7.64 miles deep, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The second, a preliminary 3.4-magnitude, happened minutes later, 2.4 miles away from Newport Beach, relatively close to the first tremblor. It had the same depth of roughly 7.64 miles.