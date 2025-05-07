3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes coast near Malibu Beach, USGS reports

A preliminary 3.2-magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Malibu Beach Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 9:33 a.m. with a depth of almost 8 miles.

The USGS interactive map shows the epicenter of the quake in the water near Pepperdine University. The USGS Community Internet Intensity Map said the quake was a level 2 intensity with weak shaking.

It is unclear how many people reported feeling the impact.