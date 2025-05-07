Watch CBS News
3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes coast near Malibu Beach, USGS reports

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
A preliminary 3.2-magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Malibu Beach Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 9:33 a.m. with a depth of almost 8 miles.

The USGS interactive map shows the epicenter of the quake in the water near Pepperdine University. The USGS Community Internet Intensity Map said the quake was a level 2 intensity with weak shaking.

It is unclear how many people reported feeling the impact. 

