Watch CBS News
Local News

3.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Riverside County near Banning

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A preliminary 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Banning in Riverside County on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS reported the quake around 6:21 a.m. and said its epicenter was 6 miles south of Banning near the Mount San Jacinto State Park.

According to the USGS "Did You Feel It?" response tool, nearly 40 people responded feeling the quake across 12 zip codes. The USGS Community Internet Intensity Map categorized the earthquake as a weak or level three intensity.

It is unclear if any injuries or damage have been reported. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.