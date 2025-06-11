3.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Riverside County near Banning

A preliminary 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Banning in Riverside County on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS reported the quake around 6:21 a.m. and said its epicenter was 6 miles south of Banning near the Mount San Jacinto State Park.

According to the USGS "Did You Feel It?" response tool, nearly 40 people responded feeling the quake across 12 zip codes. The USGS Community Internet Intensity Map categorized the earthquake as a weak or level three intensity.

It is unclear if any injuries or damage have been reported.