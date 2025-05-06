Watch CBS News
Local News

24-year-old woman fatally shot while driving through Orange

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot while she was driving through Orange on Tuesday morning, according to police. 

She was driving a Honda SUV southbound on Highland Street near Del Mar Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. when "an unknown male suspect shot multiple rounds into the car," according to a press release from the Orange Police Department. 

She was struck by gunfire and declared dead at the scene. She was identified as Costa Mesa resident Amber Parsons by the Orange County Coroner. 

Police say that her passenger, another woman in her 20s, was unharmed in the shooting. 

Investigators believe that Parsons and the passenger were turning around in a cul-de-sac when the shooting happened. 

The suspect, who remains outstanding, ran from the area on foot. There was no description immediately available. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact police at (714) 744-7571.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.