24-year-old woman fatally shot while driving through Orange

A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot while she was driving through Orange on Tuesday morning, according to police.

She was driving a Honda SUV southbound on Highland Street near Del Mar Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. when "an unknown male suspect shot multiple rounds into the car," according to a press release from the Orange Police Department.

She was struck by gunfire and declared dead at the scene. She was identified as Costa Mesa resident Amber Parsons by the Orange County Coroner.

Police say that her passenger, another woman in her 20s, was unharmed in the shooting.

Investigators believe that Parsons and the passenger were turning around in a cul-de-sac when the shooting happened.

The suspect, who remains outstanding, ran from the area on foot. There was no description immediately available.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact police at (714) 744-7571.