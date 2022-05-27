24-year-old man arrested for suspected carjacking in Redlands

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to a carjacking Monday in Redlands.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of a Stater Bros. parking lot when the suspected carjacker stole the keys from 81-year-old Nina Steinman as she was feeding several unhoused men from the back of her SUV.

Video shows the man getting into the KIA SUV and knocking the 81-year-old down as he backed out of the parking space and fled.

Steinman attempted to stop the suspect.

"I yelled. I said, 'Stop!' My plan was to open the door and to reach him and grab him by the shirt and pull him out, but I couldn't do that and I ended up on the ground," she said.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department spotted the Kia in a parking structure on East 11th Street. Robert Carlos Sanchez Jr., who was still in the car and arrested on charges of carjacking and elder abuse.

Sanchez is being held on $250,000 bail.