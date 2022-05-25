81-year-old woman carjacked while handing out meals to homeless

An 81-year-old woman was knocked to the ground after someone forcefully took her keys and stole her keys as she was giving out food to the homeless.

Redlands PD

According to the Redlands Police Department, the carjacking happened in the parking lot of the Stater Bros. Market off of 11 East Colton Avenue at about 3:30 p.m.

The woman was handing out meals to the homeless when a suspect stole her keys and jumped into the driver's seat. The victim was knocked to the ground as she held onto the driver-side door as the suspect drove away. Police said she was not harmed.

Redlands police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30s, with a medium build and complexion. He has short black hair, an Aztec tattoo on his hand and was last seen in dark jeans and a black T-shirt.

The victim's vehicle was a 2015 KIA Sportage and was last seen driving west on the 10 freeway from Orange Street.