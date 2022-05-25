Watch CBS News
81-year-old woman carjacked while handing out meals to homeless

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

An 81-year-old woman was knocked to the ground after someone forcefully took her keys and stole her keys as she was giving out food to the homeless. 

redlands-car-jacking.jpg
Redlands PD

According to the Redlands Police Department, the carjacking happened in the parking lot of the Stater Bros. Market off of 11 East Colton Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. 

The woman was handing out meals to the homeless when a suspect stole her keys and jumped into the driver's seat. The victim was knocked to the ground as she held onto the driver-side door as the suspect drove away. Police said she was not harmed. 

Redlands police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30s, with a medium build and complexion. He has short black hair, an Aztec tattoo on his hand and was last seen in dark jeans and a black T-shirt. 

The victim's vehicle was a 2015 KIA Sportage and was last seen driving west on the 10 freeway from Orange Street. 

First published on May 24, 2022 / 6:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

