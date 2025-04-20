22-year-old man fatally shot in Moreno Valley; suspect released after questioning

An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was found shot to death in Moreno valley on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to the 13600 block of Daimler Street at around 2:50 p.m. after learning of a reported assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, they found Xavier Cox suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite attempted life-saving measures, Cox died after he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Homicide detectives arrested a suspect at the scene and took them to a sheriff's station for questioning.

"This individual was cooperative with the investigation and was later released," said a press release from RSO. "This investigation remains ongoing, and the case will be submitted to the District Attorney's Office for review at a later time."

Deputies do not believe that there is any outstanding threat to the public and that the shooting was an isolated incident.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact investigators at (951) 955-2777.