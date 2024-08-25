21-year-old man arrested for deadly shooting in Indio

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Indio on Saturday.

The shooting was reported at around 2:30 a.m. in the 80000 block of Jennifer Court, according tot he Indio Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a home in the area. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by Indio Fire Department paramedics where he later died, police said.

He has since been identified as 23-year-old Carlos Arriaga.

After some investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Ruben Molina. He was taken into custody without further incident at around noon on Saturday in the 44000 block of Avenue 44, police said.

He was booked on suspicion of murder.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact investigators at (760) 391-4051.