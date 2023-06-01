21-year-old Irvine woman arrested for taping several dogs' snouts shut

A 21-year-old Irvine woman has been arrested on felony animal abuse charges after several dogs were found at her home with their snouts wrapped shut with masking tape.

Gabriela Barrera was arrested on Saturday after a concerned resident called the Irvine Police Department to report that they had heard dogs whimpering on the patio of her home, located on Eastshore, and that they had seen dogs with their snouts taped shut.

Animal Services Officers with IPD were dispatched to the location and "observed one dog with masking tape wrapped around its snout while it was on the outside patio," said a statement from Irvine police.

While officers were conducting their investigation, Barrera returned to the home and "admitted to taping the dogs' snouts closed to keep them from barking and nipping at the other dogs."

During a search of the home, investigators found seven dogs: three adult females, two adult males and one male and female puppy each. Officers said that all of the dogs are reportedly of Husky or Husky/German Shepherd breed.

Police said that three of the dogs with their snouts taped shut belonged to Barrera. They believe that their snouts were forcibly shut for more than two hours.

"Contractor grade masking tape was found in the residence consistent with the tape wrapped around the dogs' snouts," said the statement from police.

Barrera was arrested on three counts of felony animal cruelty and all seven dogs were confiscated from the residence after receiving wellness checks by a local veterinarian.

"Due to the ongoing investigation, the dogs will be held until the case is adjudicated," police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at (949) 724-7087.