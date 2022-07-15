21 dogs from defunct Military Mutts Ranch in Aguanga impounded

A kennel catering to the military in Riverside County has been shut down, and 21 dogs that were being kept there were impounded by animal control officers.

(credit: Riverside County Animal Services)

Twenty-one dogs were seized Thursday from the defunct Military Mutts Ranch kennel on Cowboy Country Trail, south of Highway 371, in Aguanga, a facility that catered to servicemembers heading off for long deployments. Unsanitary conditions were found at the kennel, which failed an inspection late last year, was found to be over its limit of dogs allowed, and a malnourished horse was found dead on the property, leading to the non-renewal of the owner's kennel license in May.

Paperwork was not provided on any of the dogs, but nine of the 21 were microchipped and Riverside County Department of Animal Services is reaching out to the presumed owners. Ten of the dogs are believed to have been born at the property, due to their ages.

The owner of the kennel, Charlotte Orrin, had gone to the Riverside County Board of Supervisors to appeal the non-renewal of her license, but board had upheld Animal Services' decision. Since then, she sent an urgent e-mail for help with the remaining dogs at the property, where caretakers walked the dogs or carried them out to waiting officers outside the property, officials said.

"The owner could not provide care, turning over the remaining dogs, including two of her personal pets," Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said in a statement.

Charges of felony cruelty charges in the cases of the dead horse and the alleged mistreatment of a dog are still pending against Orrin.

All of the impounded dogs will undergo evaluations, vaccinations, and flea treatment. Animal Services says they will reach out to local military bases to search for the rightful owners of each dog, and those who remain will be put up for adoption.