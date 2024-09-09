205 arrests in multi-agency operation targeting online predators

Authorities today announced 205 arrests were made during "Operation Online Guardian", a multi-agency task force targeting predators who sexually exploit minors through the internet.

The arrests were announced during a news conference at Los Angeles Police Department headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.

The operation took place between Aug. 12-23 and involved personnel from Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties assigned to the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

"The mission of the ICAC Task Force Program is to assist local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies with investigating internet-related crimes against our youth," LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said during the news conference.

Operation Online Guardian took place in two phases, Hamilton said. The first phase included proactive undercover investigations on a variety of social media platforms. The second phase included multiple residential search warrants throughout the five counties, in addition to arrest warrants.

"Through their diligent efforts, vulnerable children were rescued from further abuse, and victims who had been silenced by the atrocious crimes of child sexual abuse found their voices restored," Hamilton said.

Specific arrest figures for individual counties were not immediately available.

Investigators took the opportunity to urge parents and caregivers to educate themselves and their children on the dangers of the internet, and monitor their children's internet usage and always keep an open dialogue.

"As a parent of two teenage daughters myself, we must be proactive in discussing internet safety with our children," said Glendale Police Chief Manuel Cid.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has more information including internet safety tips and activities.