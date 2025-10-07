Proposed 2028 Los Angeles Olympics water taxi transportation method could make waves

Water taxis could change the game for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Water taxis could change the game for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Water taxis could change the game for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

With the city of Long Beach set to host 18 events as part of the 2028 Olympic Games and 2029 Paralympic Games, the most for any city other than Los Angeles, local leaders are searching for creative ways to transport spectators and tourists across the vast county.

In May, the LA County Board of Supervisors floated the idea of using a water taxi service between San Pedro and Long Beach to get visitors around while dodging air emissions from cars – and traffic. The service would be emissions-free and quick, making it perfect for a heavy-tourist season like the one that will come during the 2028 Summer Olympics.

"I think it's time to look at our blue highway and think outside of the box for transit," said Supervisor Janice Hahn.

This week, members with the county took a ride on some of the vessels that would be used for the proposed service and came away impressed.

"[We want to] put systems in place that not only benefits the experience during 2028 but they can be left in place [after the Olympics]," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

A service currently exists that transports patrons between the pier and the Queen Mary, but service is heavily limited and seasonal. No line between San Pedro and Long Beach exists currently. In addition to transportation for tourists, an alternate route for commuters could be an advantage in battling traffic.

Hahn suggested that the LA Metro could connect to the boats in some way, making for car-free trips throughout the county during the Olympics.

A car-free Olympics is a lofty objective for local leaders as they prepare for the quickly approaching games. The city of LA is making 500 emissions-free LAUSD buses available for transportation purposes, since school will be out for the summer during that time.