Los Angeles to use 500 zero-emissions buses for transportation during 2028 Summer Olympics

As part of the city's commitment for a "no car" Games, Los Angeles, LA28 and Highland Electric Fleets announced a partnership on Monday that will make 500 zero-emissions buses available for use during the 2028 Summer Olympics.

During a news conference, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said repurposed buses typically used for the Los Angeles Unified School District will aid in transportation efforts during the Games, rather than going unused for the summer break. The district introduced the fleet starting in 2021.

"We must and we will continue finding ways to reduce the environmental impact of the Games and to ensure that all of our communities benefit," Bass said.

Aside from larger venues and those outside of the city of L.A., like SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Bass and organizers have said many venues will be accessible by public transit only. In addition to the buses, Metro is encouraging spectators to take trains to the Games.

