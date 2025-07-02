Miley Cyrus and Shaq among the 2026 Hollywood Walk of Fame class

A new group of stars will be leaving their mark on the sidewalks of Tinseltown next year. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the 2026 Hollywood Walk of Fame class Wednesday morning, featuring a star-studded lineup.

The list of 35 includes many famous faces, such as Demi Moore, Timothée Chalamet and Shaquille O'Neal. The honorees are selected from hundreds of nominations.

"Those nominations are gathered and given to an independent committee which consists of former Walk of Famers in all six categories that are honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," said Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Nissen.

Next year's class features a diverse range of names from the television, movie, music, and sports industries. Among the movie stars joining Moore and Chalamet are Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Marion Cotillard and Rachel McAdams. Television stars being honored in 2026 include Sarah Michelle Gellar, Melody Thomas Scott and Noah Wyle.

The musicians preparing to get their stars include Miley Cyrus, Air Supply, Lyle Lovett and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal was the only Sports Entertainment honoree for 2026.

Television:

Greg Daniels

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Lucero

Gordan Ramsey

Melody Thomas Scott

Bradley Whitford

Noah Wyle

George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts (double ceremony)

Motion Picture:

Demi Moore

Emily Blunt

Timothée Chalamet

Chris Columbus

Marion Cotillard

Keith David

Rami Malek

Rachel McAdams

Franco Nero

Deepika Padukone

Molly Ringwald

Stanley Tucci

Carlo Ramboldi (Posthumous)

Tony Scott (Posthumous)

Recordings:

Air Supply

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Paulinho da Costa

The Clark Sisters

Miley Cyrus

Josh Groban

Intocable

Angélique Kidjo

Lyle Lovett

Live Theater and Live Performance:

Lea Salonga

Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias

Sports Entertainment:

Shaquille O'Neal