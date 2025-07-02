Watch CBS News
Miley Cyrus and Shaq among the 2026 Hollywood Walk of Fame class

By
Mika Edwards
Executive Producer of Streaming and Digital, CBS Los Angeles
Mika Edwards is executive producer of streaming and digital for CBS News Los Angeles. She started at KCAL News as a news producer and previously worked in the Bay Area.
Mika Edwards

/ KCAL News

A new group of stars will be leaving their mark on the sidewalks of Tinseltown next year. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the 2026 Hollywood Walk of Fame class Wednesday morning, featuring a star-studded lineup.

The list of 35 includes many famous faces, such as Demi Moore, Timothée Chalamet and Shaquille O'Neal. The honorees are selected from hundreds of nominations.

"Those nominations are gathered and given to an independent committee which consists of former Walk of Famers in all six categories that are honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," said Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Nissen.

Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026 Announcement
Richard Blade and Eugenio Derbez at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026 Announcement at Ovation Hollywood. Getty Images

Next year's class features a diverse range of names from the television, movie, music, and sports industries. Among the movie stars joining Moore and Chalamet are Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Marion Cotillard and Rachel McAdams. Television stars being honored in 2026 include Sarah Michelle Gellar, Melody Thomas Scott and Noah Wyle.

The musicians preparing to get their stars include Miley Cyrus, Air Supply, Lyle Lovett and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal was the only Sports Entertainment honoree for 2026.  

Television:

  • Greg Daniels
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar 
  • Lucero 
  • Gordan Ramsey 
  • Melody Thomas Scott
  • Bradley Whitford
  • Noah Wyle
  • George Stephanopoulos  and Robin Roberts (double ceremony)

Motion Picture:

  • Demi Moore
  • Emily Blunt
  • Timothée Chalamet
  • Chris Columbus
  • Marion Cotillard
  • Keith David
  • Rami Malek
  • Rachel McAdams
  • Franco Nero
  • Deepika Padukone
  • Molly Ringwald
  • Stanley Tucci
  • Carlo Ramboldi (Posthumous)
  • Tony Scott (Posthumous)

Recordings:

  • Air Supply
  • Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
  • Paulinho da Costa
  • The Clark Sisters
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Josh Groban
  • Intocable
  • Angélique Kidjo
  • Lyle Lovett

Live Theater and Live Performance:

  • Lea Salonga
  • Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias

Sports Entertainment:

  • Shaquille O'Neal
