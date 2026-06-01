Los Angeles County leaders outline 2026 FIFA World Cup safety plans

Los Angeles County leaders on Monday outlined the public safety plans and preparations that have been implemented as the 2026 FIFA World Cup heads to town.

With tens of thousands of fans expected to descend upon Los Angeles for a series of matches being held at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles-area law enforcement leaders urged both visitors and locals to celebrate responsibly and enjoy the events that begin on Thursday, June 11. Los Angeles is slated to host eight different matches, including the opening match for the U.S. Men's National Team against Paraguay on June 12.

"Los Angeles is ready to shine on the world's biggest stage, inviting people from every corner of the world to celebrate this once-in-a-generation event," said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman in a statement. "Our number one and most important goal is to keep everyone safe."

Hochman was joined by local, state and federal authorities on Monday as they discussed the coordinated efforts to maintain security while the games were underway. They said that criminal activity would be aggressively prosecuted, and "could land you a red card and a one-way ticket to watch games from the inside of a jail."

Both Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell and Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna explained steps that their own departments have taken to prepare for the sudden influx of people visiting the city.

McDonnell urged people to report suspicious activity and said that LAPD is "united in ensuring a safe and memorable World Cup." He also said that "anyone who seeks to disrupt that will be held fully accountable."

"While we want everyone to enjoy this historic experience, we will not tolerate criminal activity and will act swiftly to protect our communities and visitors," Luna said, further noting LASD's collaboration with other local, state, federal and international partners.

They advised the public to report human trafficking hate crimes, counterfeit tickets and/or merchandise and other scams targeting the public. Additionally, fans were asked to review venue rules before attending matches so they can avoid bringing prohibited items. Authorities said that people should safeguard their valuables in crowded areas and to keep identification items and valuables deep in a bag or pocket.