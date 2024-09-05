Watch CBS News
Stagecoach 2025 lineup includes Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs

By Mika Edwards

/ KCAL News

Some of the biggest names in country music are traveling to the desert for the 2025 Stagecoach Festival in Indio. Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs will be the headliners for the three-day event next spring, organizers announced today.

Bryan will headline the festival's first night on Friday, April 25. Others on the bill that night include Brothers Osborne, Lana Del Rey, Carly Pearce and Sierra Ferrell.

gettyimages-2159896073.jpg
Zach Bryan will headline the festival's first night on Friday, April 25. Getty Images

Jelly Roll will top the lineup the next day, which will also feature performances from Sturgill Simpson, Nelly and Shaboozey, whose hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" has been one of the biggest hits this year.

Luke Combs will close things out Sunday, April 27, headlining a bill that also includes Midland, Sammy Hagar and Flatland Cavalry.

Other names to hit the stage that weekend include Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Whiskey Myers, Scott McCreery, Goo Goo Dolls and Tracy Lawrence.

Tickets for the festival go on sale at 11 a.m. Sept. 13 with general admission passes starting at $579. Details are available on Stagecoach's website.

Stagecoach takes place a week after Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival wraps up its two-week run in Indio.

