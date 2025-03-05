Detectives plead for help to solve 2006 cold case murder of Boyle Heights teen

Nearly 20 years ago, 14-year-old Emmery Munoz was found dead at an abandoned loading dock in Los Angeles and homicide detectives continue to seek the public's help to identify a suspect.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives held a Wednesday news conference, the day of what would have been Munoz's 35th birthday, asking for help to solve the murder.

"We truly do believe that there is somebody who knows vital information that could help bring closure and some sense of justice to the family and loved ones of Emmery," said LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett.

Munoz left her home on Jan. 20, 2006, and was found dead five days later at a loading dock in Boyle Heights. The Medical Examiner determined her cause of death to be strangulation.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Central Bureau Homicide detectives are asking for the public's assistance in the 2006 murder of Emmery Munoz. LAPD

"Over the past 19 years, detectives from Central Bureau homicide and other homicide detectives have interviewed numerous people in connection to this investigation. These interviews have provided some information, but we have reason to believe that there are individuals and people out there who could provide additional details that would further assist in our investigation," Rabbett said.

The detective said technology has changed since 2006, with more video surveillance and cellphone data used to help solve crimes.

Initially, investigators thought Munoz likely knew the suspect, but now, they say they are open to any possibility. No suspects have been identified.

Munoz was a student at Bravo Medical Magnet High School and her sister Crystal said she had dreams of becoming a nurse.

"Being 6 years old at the time of her murder, I couldn't fully grasp the gravity of the loss. It wasn't until a couple of years ago that our mother showed me my sister's favorite pair of pajamas …They were a pair of light Snoopy and Woodstock pajamas, size 14/16. It was then that I realized my sister was only a child when she was robbed of an opportunity to grow up and live her life," Crystal said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD Central Bureau Homicide at (877) 527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800) 222-8477. or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.