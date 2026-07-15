$20,000 reward offered to help solve South LA 2024 murder of 21-year-old woman

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department boosted its reward to $20,000 for help in solving the 2024 shooting death of Lanai Dees.

Last year, a $10,000 reward was posted for information on who shot the 21-year-old as she was driving westbound in the south alley from Wilton Place, south of Century Boulevard in South Los Angeles.

Lanai Dees reward CBS LA

LASD Homicide Lieutenant Steve De Jong said Wednesday during a news conference that it is a heavily traveled alley.

On Nov. 17, 2024, around 12:40 a.m., Dees suffered a fatal gunshot wound as the suspect or suspects fled before deputies arrived.

De Jong said a midsize sports utility vehicle approached from the opposite direction and Lanai was shot in the head as the vehicle drove past her, leading her to lose control of her vehicle. She collided with a concrete staircase in the alley and died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

"It was a tragic and devastating ending to her life that she did not deserve because her life mattered," De Jong said.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect vehicle, gunshot and crashing sounds as detectives played the video during the news conference. Lanai's mother, Dahlin Dees, began sobbing after the video played.

Surveillance video footage of the suspect vehicle in the shooting death of Lanai Dees. LASD

"This is a nightmare that I cannot wake up from," Dahlin Dees said. "Every day I open my eyes, and it's a reality that I will not see my daughter."

Anyone with information may call the sheriff's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.

"Lanai Dees' life came to a tragic end that evening and we know that there are people that have information about her murder," De Jong said.