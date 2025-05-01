Investigators seek public's help in 2024 South LA shooting of 21-year-old woman

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find the person who shot and killed 21-year-old Lanai Dees in a South Los Angeles alley. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her 2024 murder.

The shooting happened last year on Nov. 17 as Dees was driving her car around 12:40 a.m. in the south alley of Century Boulevard, west of South Wilton Place in the city of Los Angeles.

LASD Homicide Lieutenant Steve De Jong said at a Thursday news conference that a dark-colored, mid-sized sports utility vehicle was traveling eastbound in the same alley as Dees.

"As Lanai drove past the vehicle, an occupant in that dark-colored vehicle shot at Lanai," De Jong said. She was shot in the head, and unable to control her vehicle, she collided with a concrete staircase in the alley and died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

"We believe that someone in the community holds key information about this homicide. We believe there are people who may have seen something, or witnessed the shooting that night," De Jong said.

Lanai's mother spoke at the news conference, in tears. "Any information that you have, please, come forward," she said. "My baby didn't deserve this, and we need justice."

Anyone with information can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. To remain anonymous, call (800) 222-8477.