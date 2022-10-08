2 wounded following shooting in Florence-Firestone area

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened a little before 4:15 p.m. near 103rd street.

They were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a person shot in the leg. When they arrived, they found a woman, in her 60s, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

A second victim, a male, was also reportedly nearby on Juniper and 102nd Street. He also received a non-life-threatening wound.

Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

However, police were not immediately sure if the two incidents were connected, despite receiving calls to report both shootings at the same time.

No suspect information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.