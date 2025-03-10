2 women struck and killed by Metrolink train in Lake Balboa

2 women killed after collision with Metrolink train

Two women were struck and killed by a Metrolink train in Lake Balboa on Monday evening.

It happened a little before 6:15 p.m. in the 17000 block of Roscoe Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived and found the two victims "beyond medical help." They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear if anyone on the train was injured in the crash.

Investigators have not yet said why the victims were on the tracks.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident.