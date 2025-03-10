Watch CBS News
Local News

2 women struck and killed by Metrolink train in Lake Balboa

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

2 women killed after collision with Metrolink train
2 women killed after collision with Metrolink train 00:19

Two women were struck and killed by a Metrolink train in Lake Balboa on Monday evening. 

It happened a little before 6:15 p.m. in the 17000 block of Roscoe Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Firefighters arrived and found the two victims "beyond medical help." They were both pronounced dead at the scene. 

It's unclear if anyone on the train was injured in the crash. 

Investigators have not yet said why the victims were on the tracks. 

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.