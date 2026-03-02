2 women convicted of stalking ICE agent in Southern California

Two women were convicted of stalking an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent and livestreaming themselves following him to his Southern California home.

Riverside woman Cynthia Raygoza, 38, and Colorado woman Ashleigh Brown, 38, were found guilty on Friday. They face up to five years in federal prison. Their sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 8.

The two women were found not guilty of one count of conspiracy to publicly disclose the personal information of a federal agent.

The jury found a third woman, Sandra Carmona Samane, 25, was found not guilty of both charges.

"Justice has been served against two agitators who stalked a federal employee, livestreamed it on social media, and traumatized both the victim and his family," said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. "Our Constitution protects peaceful protest – not political violence and unlawful intimidation."

In the indictment, investigators said the suspects followed the ICE agent from downtown Los Angeles to his home on Aug. 28. The Justice Department said they provided directions to the agent's home during the Instagram livestream.

The Department of Justice said the women started yelling that an ICE agent lived in the neighborhood at bystanders when the man arrived at home. They proceeded to yell slurs at the agent's wife, according to the DOJ.

Prosecutors said the agent and his family had to move to a different county because of increased traffic from onlookers.