3 women charged with following ICE agent to his Southern California home

A federal grand jury indicted two Southern California women and another from Colorado for allegedly following an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent home and posting his address on Instagram.

The Cynthia Raygoza, 37, Sandra Carmona Samane, 25 and Colorado resident Ashleigh Brown, 38, also livestreamed the incident, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The three women have been charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of publicly disclosing personal information of a federal agent. Justice Department officials said Brown was also charged with assaulting a federal officer in a separate case. Law enforcement is still looking for Raygoza.

The two other women will appear in court for their arraignments on Sept. 30 and Oct. 9.

If convicted as charged, the women face a maximum of 10 years in federal prison.

"The conduct of these defendants are deeply offensive to law enforcement officers and their families," Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said. "If you threaten, dox, or harm in any manner one of our agents or employees, you will face prosecution and prison time."

In the indictment, investigators said the suspects followed the ICE agent from downtown Los Angeles to his home on Aug. 28. The Justice Department said they provided directions to the agent's home during the Instagram livestream.

Federal prosecutors said the suspects shouted at bystanders that their "neighbor is ICE," "la migra lives here" and "ICE lives on your street and you should know."