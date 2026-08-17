2 teens dead after violent hit-and-run crash in Victorville

Two teenagers are dead after a violent hit-and-run crash involving multiple cars on Friday night.

The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to the area near Ridgecrest Road and Elmwood Drive around 8:35 p.m. after receiving reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

First responders identified three cars that were involved in the crash. The CHP's preliminary investigation determined that a yellow Camaro and black Charger were seen traveling at a high rate of speed going northbound on Ridgecrest Road.

An Acura was on Elmwood Drive entering the intersection at Ridgecrest Road when the crash took place. Authorities said the violent impact of the crash caused the Acura to split in half.

The driver and passenger in the Acura were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has been identified as 17-year-old Maddalyn Dailey. Police have not yet identified the 16-year-old passenger.

The CHP said the driver of the yellow Camaro fled the scene on foot and the driver of the black Charger remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police do not know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.