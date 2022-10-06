Watch CBS News
Local News

2 teens charged with murder of Fashion District vendor

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (Oct. 5 PM Edition)
CBSLA.com: The Rundown (Oct. 5 PM Edition) 02:38

Two teenagers are accused of stabbing a 56-year-old Fashion District vendor to death.

On Oct. 1, 56-year-old Du Young Lee was stabbed to death in the middle of the day near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles. 

The two suspects, a boy and a girl, were arrested shortly after killing Lee. 

"Mr. Lee was killed in the middle of the day on a busy street in downtown L.A. while simply trying to run his business." District Attorney George Gascón said. "His death is a tremendous loss for his friends, family and all who knew him. I want to make it clear that my office will work diligently to hold accountable individuals who engage in violent acts - even if they are minors."

Since the suspects are minors, their identities have not been released. However, both face one count of murder and one count of second-degree robbery. 

The pair made their first court appearance earlier today and are scheduled to return on Oct. 26. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 6:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.