2 teenagers riding scooter hospitalized after crash in Orange

2 teens riding scooter hospitalized after crash with Tesla in Orange

Two teenage boys were hospitalized after they collided with a car while riding an e-scooter in Anaheim on Tuesday.

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Hewes Street near Via Lardo Avenue, according to the Orange Police Department.

Investigators say that the boys were on the same scooter traveling southbound on Hewes Street in northbound lanes when they collided with a Tesla.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition and are expected to survive, police said.

The Tesla driver, who stopped to cooperate with the police investigation, was not arrested. Police do not believe that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

No further information was provided.