2 stabbed at Woodland Hills home, suspect allegedly held his father at knifepoint

LAPD investigators at a home in Woodland Hills where a man is suspected of stabbing two people. KCAL

A man suspected of stabbing two people was allegedly holding his father at knifepoint when officers arrived to a Woodland Hills home Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded at 8:40 a.m. to the home located in the 24200 block of Hatteras Street, where they found the stabbing victims and the suspect holding his father hostage, LAPD said.

Police said officers shot a taser at the suspect and took him into custody.

Aerial footage shot just after 10 a.m. shows police tape around the entrance to the home, with two patrol vehicles and several officers seen just outside the house.

No other details have been released as police continue to investigate.