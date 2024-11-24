2 people survive major single-vehicle crash in Newport Beach

Two people are expected to be okay after a harrowing crash in Newport Beach early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., authorities say an SUV smashed into two light poles before slamming into a tree on the southbound side of Jamboree Road.

The violent collision caused the vehicle's engine compartment to separate from the main body of the SUV. When first responders arrived, they quickly extinguished a fire in the engine compartment.

Both occupants from the vehicle managed to exit the vehicle and were found sitting on the curb. They were transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.