2 people hospitalized after being stung by swarm of bees in Jurupa Valley

Two people were hospitalized when they were stung by a swarm of bees in Riverside County on Friday.

Firefighters say that it happened a little after 7:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of 52nd Street in Jurupa Valley, according to a post on X from the Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find both victims, unidentified thus far, suffering from stings from the swarm of bees. One was said to be in moderate condition and the second in serious condition as they were rushed to a local hospital.

Four horses were also stung by the bees, firefighters noted. A veterinarian was called to the scene to treat them.

