2 people dead, 3 injured after crash on 126 Freeway in Fillmore

By KCAL News Staff

Two people died and at least another three people were injured Tuesday in a crash along the 126 Freeway in Fillmore, authorities said.

The head-on collision between two vehicles happened at about 2:20 p.m. on an area of the highway near Fairview Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol. Paramedics were treating at least three wounded victims, CHP said.

The highway was shut down in both directions before one lane was reopened at 3:26 p.m., according to CHP. Just before 8 p.m., CHP confirmed that all lanes of the highway had been reopened following some traffic delays in the area.

No other details have been released by authorities. 

