2 officers minorly wounded while chasing after robbery suspect

2 officers suffer minor injuries while chasing after robbery suspect in South LA

Two officers suffered minor wounds while chasing after a robbery suspect in South Los Angeles on Friday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting happened at around 9:00 p.m. near 92nd Street and S. Central Avenue. The two officers suffered minor injuries and were in stable condition, according to LAPD's Southeast Division, which patrols the area. Investigators said the victim of the robbery also suffered a laceration to the head.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they took two people to the hospital.

LAPD's Southeast Division said the suspect was armed with a handgun and started threatening people before the shooting occurred.

Officers set up a search perimeter around the intersection but did not immediately find the two suspects connected to the case.