2 officers, 1 firefighter injured in ambulance crash near LAX

Four people, including Los Angeles police officers and a firefighter, were injured after an ambulance collided with another vehicle near LAX.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said two LAPD officers were "escorting" the patient when the crash happened near the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard on Wednesday night.

The two officers, the LAFD firefighter and a 23-year-old woman were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

LAFD said another ambulance was sent to the crash to take the original patient to the hospital.