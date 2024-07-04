2 men plead guilty to robbing and assaulting fruit vendors in Riverside County

Two men pleaded guilty to robbing and assaulting fruit stand vendors in Riverside County, targeting the same victims repeatedly over a three-month period.

Edgar Menchaca Martinez and Arturo Romero admitted to 22 felony charges in connection with armed robberies against three different victims, who they robbed and assaulted on 11 different days from November 2023 to January 2024, according to court documents. They pleaded guilty to all charges filed Tuesday, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

There was no plea agreement made with prosecutors, said John Hall, a spokesperson for the DA's Office.

Edgar Menchaca Martinez, left, Arturo Romero, right Riverside Police Department

Both Martinez and Romero are scheduled to be sentenced July 25.

On Jan. 18, Riverside police announced the arrest of both men. At the time, police said investigators served search warrants that led to the discovery of evidence linking them to the crimes. The statement from police mentioned robberies committed on five days while court documents listing the charges included another 6 days when they committed armed robberies.

They robbed and assaulted two of the fruit vendors on four separate occasions each and they targeted the third victim on three different occasions, according to court documents.

The used a firearm when threatening and assaulting the victims, an allegation they admitted to as part of their guilty pleas.