2 men fatally shot in Cerritos; investigation underway

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
/ KCAL News

/ KCAL News

An investigation is currently underway in Cerritos following the fatal shooting of two men early Sunday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 19700 block of Bloomfield Avenue.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Officials are urging anyone with information related to the case to contact the Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or reach out anonymously through "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

