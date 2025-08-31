2 men fatally shot in Cerritos; investigation underway
An investigation is currently underway in Cerritos following the fatal shooting of two men early Sunday morning.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 19700 block of Bloomfield Avenue.
Both victims were taken to a hospital, where they later died from their injuries.
Officials are urging anyone with information related to the case to contact the Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or reach out anonymously through "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).