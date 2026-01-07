2 LAPD officers hurt while chasing suspects in North Hollywood

Two Los Angeles police officers were hurt while chasing after suspects in North Hollywood.

The officers started following the suspects after spotting their stolen vehicle. Shortly after the pursuit began, the suspects ditched the car in the 11100 block of Archwood Place and ran away from the officers.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they were dispatched to the area at 9:54 p.m. Paramedics took the two officers and another person to the hospital.

At least two people appeared to be in custody at about 10:10 p.m.