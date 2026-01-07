Watch CBS News
2 LAPD officers hurt while chasing suspects in North Hollywood

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Two Los Angeles police officers were hurt while chasing after suspects in North Hollywood. 

The officers started following the suspects after spotting their stolen vehicle. Shortly after the pursuit began, the suspects ditched the car in the 11100 block of Archwood Place and ran away from the officers. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they were dispatched to the area at 9:54 p.m. Paramedics took the two officers and another person to the hospital.

At least two people appeared to be in custody at about 10:10 p.m.

