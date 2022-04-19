LAPD officers among 4 hurt in crash during Hollywood pursuit

Four people were hurt, including two Los Angeles police officers, when a crash occurred during the pursuit of a stolen car in Hollywood early Tuesday morning.

The collision took place at around 4:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

According to Los Angeles police, an LAPD patrol vehicle was in pursuit of a stolen car when it crashed into an uninvolved SUV. Footage from the scene showed the SUV overturned after having slammed into a utility pole.

Two officers and two civilians were injured, police said. All four were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The stolen car escaped the area and its occupants remain at large. Police were searching for the suspects in the area of Oakwood and Laurel avenues in the Fairfax District, about three miles from the crash scene.

The circumstances that prompted the pursuit were unclear. The details of the collision were also unknown.