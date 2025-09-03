Watch CBS News
2 LAFD vehicles involved in collisions in the same Reseda intersection, 1 person transported

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles.
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Two Los Angeles Fire Department vehicles involved in two separate traffic collisions at the same Reseda intersection on Wednesday morning left one person injured from the second collision.

The first collision at the Vanowen Street and Lindley Avenue intersection occurred around 9:05 a.m. as an LAFD ambulance transporting a patient collided with a silver sedan.

A collision occurred with an LAFD ambulance and a car around 9:06 a.m. at the  Vanowen Street and Lindley Avenue intersection. KCAL News

Aerial footage showed the silver sedan crashed head-on into the side of an ambulance in the middle of the intersection. According to the LAFD, there were no injuries resulting from the collision, and the patient inside was transported in another ambulance.

An LAFD vehicle investigating the first crash was involved in a collision at the same intersection around 9:47 a.m. KCAL News

As the LAFD battalion chief was arriving at the scene to investigate the ambulance crash, the battalion chief's truck was involved in a collision at the same intersection around 9:47 a.m. One person involved in this accident was transported to a hospital, according to LAFD. 

Details of the accidents are not yet known.

