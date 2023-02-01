Watch CBS News
2 killed after stolen vehicle crashes in Panorama City

By Matthew Rodriguez

A stolen vehicle pursuit ended when the suspects crashed into an innocent vehicle, killing two occupants.

The pursuit began just before 7:50 p.m. when officers from the Los Angeles Police Department spotted a black Toyota Tacoma, which they believed to be stolen. 

The crash happened a few minutes later in the 13700 block of Lanark Street near Woodman Avenue. The impact mangled the innocent vehicle.

Police apprehended the driver and the passenger inside the stolen vehicle. The department has not released the identities of the innocent people killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 8:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

