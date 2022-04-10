2 killed, 2 minors critically injured in wrong-way crash in Perris

Two people died in a wrong-way crash in Riverside County.

The crash happened in Perris just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol says it received a report of a wrong-way driver along Highway 74. Minutes later, they received a call about a head-on collision between two cars near Hammock Avenue.

Both drivers died at the scene.

The car going in the right direction had two passengers who are minors.

Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There was no word yet on whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.