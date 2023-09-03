2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in Moreno Valley

An investigation is underway in Riverside County following a shooting that left two men dead and another wounded.

The incident unfolded after 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the 21800 block of Dreacea Avenue in Moreno Valley. There, deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found two men dead at the scene.

Mere minutes later, a third victim had arrived at a local hospital, where it was determined he was involved in the shooting. That individual was listed as in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown. An investigation is underway.

As of the time of this publication, no arrests have been reported.