2 killed, 1 child wounded after estranged husband shoots in LA County home

A married couple died and a young girl was hospitalized in critical condition after a 35-year-old man broke into his estranged wife's family home in Baldwin Park and started shooting.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said suspect Qihao Jin's, 35, estranged wife was not at the home.

Deputies said Jin broke into the home shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday and killed 61-year-old woman Yulan Wang and her husband Qiufu Jiang, 61. The Los Angeles County Fire Department also rushed a 10-year-old girl to the hospital in critical condition.

Three more people were home at the time, two men and one boy, but deputies said they did not sustain any injuries.

Investigators said Jin escaped before the Baldwin Park Police Department arrived at the scene. After authorities issued an alert to local agencies, officers from the Anaheim Police Department located Jin and his car in the 100 block of Vermont Street.

Sheriff's Department investigators said he died by suicide.

Detectives urged anyone with information to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or visit their website at lacrimestoppers.org.