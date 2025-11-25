Child dies after estranged husband breaks into LA County home

A 10-year-old shot after her relative's estranged husband broke into her family home has died, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced on Tuesday.

On Monday, Nov. 17, suspect Qihao Jin, 35, broke into his estranged wife's family home in Baldwin Park and shot three people inside, according to detectives. He shot and killed 61-year-old woman Yulan Wang and her husband Qiufu Jiang, 61.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department also rushed a 10-year-old girl to the hospital in critical condition. She died three days later on Thursday.

Three more people were home at the time, two men and one boy, but deputies said they did not sustain any injuries.

Investigators said Jin escaped before the Baldwin Park Police Department arrived at the scene. After authorities issued an alert to local agencies, officers from the Anaheim Police Department located Jin and his car in the 100 block of Vermont Street.

Sheriff's Department investigators said he died by suicide.

Detectives urged anyone with information to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or visit their website at lacrimestoppers.org.