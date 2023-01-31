2 injured, 1 dead in El Sereno shooting

Los Angeles police officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting at a house on the 4400 block of Maycrest Avenue at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday. KCAL News

One man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in El Sereno just after midnight Tuesday.

Los Angeles police officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting at a house on the 4400 block of Maycrest Avenue at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday.

Arriving officers found two victims with gunshot wounds outside the house, according to LAPD Homicide Lt. Ryan Rabbett, and a third victim with a gunshot wound down the street. That man, described in his late 40s or early 50s, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics, Rabbett said.

A man was hospitalized in stable condition and a woman was hospitalized in critical condition. Both were in their 40s or 50s, Rabbett said.

Evidence suggested the shooting may have occurred on the porch or in the yard, Rabbett said, though he said the investigation was still in its preliminary stages.

Police believe others may have been inside the house at the time of the shooting but left before officers arrived.

No further details were immediately released about the shooting.

LAPD homicide investigators were expected to be on scene for several hours.