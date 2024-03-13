Watch CBS News
Local News

2 hospitalized after car-to-car shooting on I-15 in Hesperia

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Car-to-car shooting on I-15 leaves two hospitalized in Hesperia
Car-to-car shooting on I-15 leaves two hospitalized in Hesperia 00:25

Two people were hospitalized following a car-to-car shooting on the I-15 Freeway in Hesperia on Wednesday. 

The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. on northbound lanes of the freeway near Ranchero Road, according to California Highway Patrol officers. 

They were dispatched to the scene after learning of the incident, and arrived to learn that the suspect, driving a red-colored car, fired several times in the direction of the victim's car.

Two of the four occupants of the car, a man and a woman in their 30s, were struck by gunfire. They were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators discovered several shell casings as they scoured the freeway during a lengthy closure that lasted for hours. 

There was no information on the suspect immediately available. 

It remains unclear if the incident was the result of road rage, investigators said. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 13, 2024 / 8:21 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.