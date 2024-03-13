2 hospitalized after car-to-car shooting on I-15 in Hesperia

Car-to-car shooting on I-15 leaves two hospitalized in Hesperia

Two people were hospitalized following a car-to-car shooting on the I-15 Freeway in Hesperia on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. on northbound lanes of the freeway near Ranchero Road, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

They were dispatched to the scene after learning of the incident, and arrived to learn that the suspect, driving a red-colored car, fired several times in the direction of the victim's car.

Two of the four occupants of the car, a man and a woman in their 30s, were struck by gunfire. They were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators discovered several shell casings as they scoured the freeway during a lengthy closure that lasted for hours.

There was no information on the suspect immediately available.

It remains unclear if the incident was the result of road rage, investigators said.