2 hikers rescued from Mount Baldy after falling down hillside

Search and Rescue volunteers braved freezing temperatures and dangerous conditions on Sunday to save two hikers who went missing on Mount Baldy.

The hikers, a 22-year-old and a 33-year-old man, started hiking in the Lytle Creek area towards Cucamonga Peak until one of them fell down the mountainside. The other hiker tried to rescue his friend but ended up getting stranded in the inclement weather. Luckily, they were able to call 911 for help at roughly 5 p.m. Sunday.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department volunteers hiked toward the stranded men through the night amid icy conditions. They tried several times to find the two men but had to wait until the weather improved.

When the time came, the search and rescue personnel coordinated with the Sheriff's Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopters to hoist the two men to safety.

Both suffered serious weather and fall-related injuries. Parademics airlifted them to a local trauma center for evaluation and treatment.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department issued several warnings about traversing Mount Baldy and advised hikers to refrain from visiting the area during inclement weather.

In at least 14 missions during January 2023, search and rescue teams risked their lives trying to save injured hikers in the alpine weather blanketing the San Gabriel Mountains nearly every weekend. Despite their best efforts, the high winds and the icy conditions made it difficult for crews to find everyone who went missing in the mountains, including British actor Julian Sands.

The department's West Valley Search and Rescue team created a web page for safety tips along Mount Baldy.